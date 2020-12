టీడీపీ నేతలపై దాడికి నిరసనగా ' ఛలో తంబళ్ళపల్లె '..చిత్తూరు జిల్లాలో టీడీపీ నేతల హౌస్ అరెస్ట్ లతో ఉద్రిక్తత

English summary

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has called for district-wide agitation in protest of Friday's attack on TDP leaders in Chittoor district. Police are making house arrests everywhere as TDP leaders who called for a program today under the name Chalo Thambalapalle are not allowed. Corona spread in terms of going to the police to hamper Chalo THAMBALLAPALLE leaders say the program will not be allowed.