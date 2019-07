టీడీపీలో ఆగస్ట్ సంక్షోభం .. తెలుగు తమ్ముళ్లలో టెన్షన్

English summary

TDP has been facing the crisis of August month since the inception of the party. It is in this month only, many political events took place that has affected the image of TDP. The TDP always has an adversarial relationship with August month. In August 1984, Nadendla Bhaskar Rao had rebelled against NTR and tried to form the government. It is August month, which is generally regarded as a 'month of bad omen' in TDP circles, as party founder NT Rama Rao had lost chief ministership twice in August. TDP had faced such other incidents and it is continuing in August month. Due to this August month sentiment, TDP leaders are reportedly in tension.