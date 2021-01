కడప జిల్లాలో టిడిపి నేత హత్యతో రాజకీయ రణం...ప్రొద్దుటూరు నుండి లోకేష్ పోటీ చెయ్యాలని ఎమ్మెల్యే రాచమల్లు సవాల్

English summary

YCP MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy has challenged the YCP MLA's remarks that he was responsible for the murder of TDP leader Subbaiah and demanded that an FIR be lodged against him. Nara Lokesh from the constituency has announced that she will resign if Lokesh contests from Proddutur. Proddutur MLA Shiv Prasad Reddy has made sensational remarks that if Lokesh wins the contest against him, he will leave politics forever.