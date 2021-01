ఆలయాలపై దాడులపై డీజీపీ వ్యాఖ్యలతో టీడీపీ నేతలు ఫైర్ ; వారిని అరెస్ట్ చెయ్యటం చేతకాలేదని ఎద్దేవా

English summary

TDP leaders are angry over remarks made by Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang saying that political parties were involved in the attacks on temples. Outraged over the DGP's remarks that the TDP and BJP were behind the attacks on temples, former Home Minister Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, TDP leaders Varla Ramaiah, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary and Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrators of the attacks.