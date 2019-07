టీడీపీ నేతలు 400 కోట్లు దొబ్బేశారట .. సభా పర్వంలో మంత్రి.. తప్పన్న స్పీకర్ , టీడీపీ

English summary

Speaking on the subject of the Polavaram Project, AP Water Resources Minister Anil Kumar said that the people of the state are aware of all the approvals for the Polavaram project. Recall that the late leader YS Rajasekhara Reddy brought the permits from the center to the canal.Speaking during the budget session of the AP Assembly, Anil said that the YS digs the canals for the Polavaram project and two lifts constructed by the TDP leaders were earning Rs 400 crore by theft. Minister Anil used the word 'dobbeyatam ' to protest the TDP members. This is the language spoken in the House. Speaker Tammeneni Sitaram also advised the minister to withdraw the un-parliamentary word.