ఉండలేను.. వెళ్తావా: భుజంపై బాబు చేయి, రేవంత్ కంటతడి, ఏపీ సీఎంవోలో ఎమోషనల్

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

Telangana Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA A Revanth Reddy resigned from his post as working president and also from the party on Saturday. Revanth went to Vijayawada to meet TDP president and CM N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss his exit from the party unit in Telangana, but returned to Hyderabad without meeting Naidu. He handed over his resignation letter to the CM’s camp office. Revanth also resigned from his MLA post and hinted that he may join Congress and seek by-election.