జగన్ గెలుపుకు కారణం చెప్పిన చంద్రబాబు .. ఏమన్నారంటే

English summary

Chandrababu spoke at the TDLP meeting held today. Chandrababu participated in the party legislative assembly held at his residence in Undavalli and he said that Everybody wanted to work for strengthening the party. No need to hurt about the lose. AP former Chief Minister Chandrababu said Jagan won by sympathy in this election. people are not angry on TDP and that is not a reason of defeat he said . He said the leaders did not need to be sidetracked by defeat. TDP will always be with the people.