Video: థియేటర్ అద్దాలు బద్దలుకొట్టిన ఫ్యాన్స్... పవన్ 'వకీల్ సాబ్' దేశవ్యాప్తంగా హాట్ టాపిక్...

English summary

The fans of Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan created a huge ruckus at the Sangam Sharath theatre in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam on Monday as the trailer of his upcoming movie Vakeel Saab was released with much fanfare. The actor-turned-politician decided to release the trailer of his anticipated film on the occasion of Holi and the fans headed to a few selected theatres to celebrate their favourite star.