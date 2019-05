ఢిల్లీలో చంద్రబాబు తిప్పుతుంది ఈ చక్రాలేమో .. బాబుకు ఆ చికిత్స అవసరం .. విజయసాయి సెటైర్లు

English summary

Vijayasai Reddy, MP, tweeted again on AP CM Chandrababu and TDP leaders by allegedly critcizing him . Vijayasai Reddy recently said that the chandrababu is revolving in Delhi and passed a satire by posting the cycle wheels and some food . Vijayasai Reddy, MP of YCP commented that Chandrababu required a lot of Ayurvedic treatment for treating him and againg satired by saying that for intergarting regional parties and national party congress Chandrababu is working as 'Ambika Dhoopsticks" but still he is stepping a leg fronth and 2 steps back . He also said that Chandrababu's fevicol is a duplicate one and the his relations are not sticking together and his struggle on Non - BJP alliance is not uniting together.