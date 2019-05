మూడో స్థానంలో జనసేన విశాఖ అభ్యర్థి సీబీఐ మాజీ జేడీ లక్ష్మీ నారాయణ .. షాక్ ఇచ్చిన విశాఖ ప్రజలు

English summary

Everyone though that Janasena would show some impact in the election. But the predictions have been overturned. Everyone thought something and there it happened something else. Everybody wanted Janasena to win at least 6,7 seats in this election. But all those hopes have come to an end. Pawan Kalyan along with his leaders who are capable of winning are also defeated . Even the Janasena party president was badly defeated . Former JD Laxminarayana, a former CBI officer who has been identified as an influential leader in Pawan's party, has been defeated. Vishakha Lok Sabha candidate and former CBI JD Laxminarayana, who has attracted the attention of the party, could not even compete with the opposition and he was restricted to third place.