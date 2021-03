టీడీపీకి బిగ్ షాక్... వైసీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యేతో ఏడుగురు విశాఖ కార్పోరేటర్ల భేటీ... వివరణ కోరిన పార్టీ అధిష్టానం...

English summary

The seven corporators who recently won from TDP in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) met YSRCP MLA Thippala Nagireddy on Friday (March 19) in Gajuwaka. The corporators on the occasion asked the MLA to co-operate for development within their divisions. He also responded positively. He said that politics is only during elections ... He will give his contribution for the development of all divisions.