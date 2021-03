ఫోర్జరీ సంతకాలతో నామినేషన్ల ఉపసంహరణ ..చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలని ఎస్ఈసికి చంద్రబాబు లేఖ

English summary

TDP chief Chandrababu has written a letter to the state election commission to this effect, alleging that the YCP ranks in the municipal elections forcibly withdrew the nominations of rivals with forgery documents. He said in his letter that the Election Commission's directives to videotape the withdrawal process of nominations were nowhere to be seen. Chandrababu demanded that an inquiry be held in the wards where nominations were drawn with forgery signatures and that unanimous be declared only after a comprehensive inquiry.