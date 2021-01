చంద్రబాబు కోసం నిమ్మగడ్డ పిచ్చి పీక్స్ కి, ఏ అధికారి పని చెయ్యరు : ఎస్ఈసీకి వైసీపీ మంత్రుల కౌంటర్

English summary

The notification of panchayat elections in the state of Andhra Pradesh is stirring again. YCP ministers, MLAs and MPs were outraged over the notification issued by state election officer Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar. Nimmagadda is being targeted on how to give notification while the case is in the Supreme Court. It is for Chandrababu that the Nimmagadda election notification is being ignited as a big conspiracy. Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy, Botsa Satyannarayana, Anjad Basha, MLA Malladi Vishnu, MP Balashouri and others are angry with Nimmagadda Ramesh.