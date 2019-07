నాకు గిట్టుబాటు కాలేదు .. అందుకే నొక్కేశా .. ఓట్ల కోసం ఆ పని కూడా చేశా .. వైసీపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే సంచలనం

English summary

Addressing the assembly on the 2019 marketing bill, Dharmasri said he was a farmer. He said that if he had 25 acres of farm, he would cultivate 5 acres of his own and the other 20 acres would be given to four tenant farmers for cultivation. He also claimed that he has taken advantage of the tenant farmers.He claimed that the government had previously issued input subsidy, crop insurance and crop loss. He said that the tenants were not taken the benifits. he avail all the benifits of tanent farmers the MLA stated .