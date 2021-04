నాడు చంద్రన్నే సీఎం , నేడు అక్కుబక్కుం అచ్చెన్నే సీఎం , టీడీపీ జోకర్ల కామెడీ : సాయిరెడ్డి వ్యగ్యం

English summary

YCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy, has recently lashed out at the TDP once again. Vijayasai Reddy made harsh remarks that Chandrababu was the CM before the elections and after that Nara Lokesh would be the CM and now TDP paid artists are worshiping Atchannaidu as the CM. Vijayasaireddy, who has cracked down on the TDP as a social media platform, has been ridiculed for campaigning for TDP paid artists in the Tirupati by-election campaign.