అమరావతిపై జగన్ విషం కక్కుతున్నారు .. వాటికి జగన్ రెడ్డే బ్రాండ్ అంబాసిడర్ : పంచుమర్తి అనురాధ

English summary

TDP women leader and TDP general secretary Panchumarthi Anuradha was outraged that AP CID officials had issued notices to TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu over the insider trading in the capital Amaravati. Anuradha asked what chandrababu had done wrong. Jagan Reddy has been criticized for poisoning the capital Amaravati. Jagan Reddy has been criticized as a brand ambassador for both insider trading and Quid Pro quo.