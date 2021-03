English summary

in an intresting turn from centre, the union finance ministry led NABARD has appreciated andhra pradesh govt schemes. NABARD Chairman G R Chintala called on the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. 'jagan has quest for development, andhra will change completely within 15 years', said NABARD Chairman. AP seeks Rs 2000 Cr from NABARD for Nadu-Nedu works.