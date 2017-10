‘జంప్ జిలానీలు’తో జగన్ భేటీ, కార్యకర్తల అభీష్టమన్న నేతలు, నిర్ఘాంతపోయిన జగన్!?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

YCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy discussing with Kurnool Rebal YCP leaders, according to sources. Already there is a news that some of the kurnool ycp leaders are going to join in TDP soon. On this news, Jagan immeditely reacted and talking to those ycp leaders. YCP Chief was shocked when hearing from the the rebal leaders. They told YS Jagan that joining in TDP is their well wishers and party men wish.