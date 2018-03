చంద్రబాబు అలా చేస్తే ఎపికి ప్రత్యేక హోదా వస్తుంది: వైఎస్ జగన్

Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Leader of the Opposition in Andhra Pradesh and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Yatra reached to Guntur .The YSRCP chief addressed the public meeting at Bapatla. YS Jagan lashed out at Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu over special status and his blatant lies and false promises.