వార్డు మెంబర్ గా కూడా గెలవలేని సన్నాసికి సమాధానం చెప్పాలా : లోకేష్ కు కొడాలి నాని కౌంటర్

Responding to TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh comments over oxygen and medicine shortage in covid hospitals, Minister Kodali Nani slammed him for making baseless allegations against the Andhra Pradesh government. He stated that Lokesh is talking from Hyderabad without checking the ground reality in AP. To a question, Nani mentioned that AP is getting 100 out of 170 metric tonnes of medical oxygen manufactured by the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. The remaining oxygen is supplied to other states, he added. The minister refuted charges of oxygen shortage in hospitals located in Vijayawada.