బాబాయిలూ.. బండి తీసుకోండి -రూ.42వేల ట్రాఫిక్ జరిమాన కట్టలేక చివరికిలా..

English summary

Bengaluru traffic police have fined a vegetable vendor Rs 42,500 over recent traffic violations. The vendor, Arun Kumar had as many as 77 traffic violations against him. Owing to his failure to pay the fines, Kumar decided to hand over his vehicle to the Bengaluru traffic police. Arun Kumar had purchased the second-hand two-wheeler for Rs 20,000. With fines amounting to Rs 42,500 lodged against him, Kumar will not have to pay his dues in court if he wants his vehicle back from the Madiwala traffic police.