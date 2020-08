మంత్రి బళ్లారి శ్రీరాములు ఇంట్లో విషాదం - కరోనా నుంచి కోలుకున్న కొద్ది గంటకే తల్లి మృతి..

English summary

The mother of Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu died in Ballari district, a day after she recovered from coronavirus, he said on Friday. At the ripe age of 95, my mother had completely recovered from coronavirus and just returned home from the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru," Sriramulu tweeted. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar and many other ministers condoled the death of Honnuramma.