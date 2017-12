Business

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Revenue collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) for the month of November slipped further to Rs 80,808 crore, lowest since the implementation of the indirect tax system from July 1. The dip in revenue collection was mainly due to a decline in overall incidence of taxes on most commodities, especially after the apex decision making body of the new tax system — GST Council — cut rates of more than 200 items in its 23rd meeting in Guwahati. The revenue numbers for November indicate tax collection as on December 25. Till now, 99.01 lakh taxpayers have been registered under the new indirect tax system, out of which 53.06 lakh returns have been filed for November, while 16.60 lakh are composition dealers who file returns every quarter.