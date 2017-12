Business

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Anil Ambani’s Reliance Communications (RCom) has unveiled a plan to exit its ongoing Strategic Debt Restructuring (SDR) exercise and reduce its debt by 87 per cent to about ₹6,000 crore.The plan, which will also on-board a strategic investor in the “new RCom”, is expected to be closed in a phased manner between January and March 2018. The new plan, which has the backing of all the RCom lenders, including Chinese bankers, will neither involve any conversion of debt into equity nor any haircuts and write-offs for lenders, Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani told reporters on Tuesday. While not naming the new investor, Ambani said Credit Suisse was looking into the process, which was at an advanced stage. Ambani returned last morning from Beijing after meeting top Chinese lenders and government officials.