రాజకీయాలు వద్దంటున్న రజనీకాంత్ కూతుళ్ళు ..తలైవా అనారోగ్య కారణాలు ..పార్టీ ప్రకటనపై సందిగ్ధం

English summary

It is learned that Rajinikanth's daughters told their father that they did not want politics and that the idea of ​​entering politics was causing mental stress. two daughters has asked Rajinikanth to stay away from politics due to health reasons. Meanwhile, doctors advised Rajinikanth to take rest for a week due to kidney transplant surgery, high BP and aging. He was told that pressure was not a good thing at all. In this context the party statement is ambiguous.