షాక్: ఆయన గెలిస్తే ఉపఎన్నిక తప్పదు -కరోనాతో కాంగ్రెస్ అభ్యర్థి మాధవ రావు మృతి -శ్రీవిల్లిపుత్తూరులో విషాదం

English summary

Congress candidate in Tamil Nadu’s Srivilliputhur assembly constituency (reserved) P S W Madhava Rao died on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19. Rao was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Madurai. On Saturday, he was admitted to the ICU of the hospital after his condition deteriorated. The end came on Sunday morning. As the Congress candidate died after elections, there won't be any re-polling. If he wins from his constituency in Virudhunagar district, a by-election will be held.