ఏపీలో ఐపీసీ సెక్షన్ లు కాదు వైసిపి సెక్షన్లు అమలు అవుతున్నాయి.. ఇది పోలీసు రాజ్యం .. టీడీపీ ఫైర్

English summary

TDP leaders from across the state were arrested by the police wherever they went to avoid the Guntur Jail Bharo program. Former TDP ministers and senior leaders, including TDP AP state president Atchennaidu, were outraged over the arrests of TDP leaders. TDP president Atchennaidu was incensed that farmer traitor AP CM Jagan Reddy. Atchennaidu was outraged that the house arrest of those going to jail bharo agitation was undemocratic.