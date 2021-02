భయపెట్టాలనే అచ్చెన్న అరెస్ట్ .. ఓటమి భయంతో పిరికిపందలా జగన్ చర్య : లోకేష్ తో పాటు టీడీపీ నేతలు ఫైర్

English summary

TDP leaders are furious over Atchannaidu's arrest. TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh said the Atchannaidu arrest was the culmination of Rajareddy's constitution. Nara Lokesh condemned the arrest of Atchannaidu in Nimmada. TDP leaders are deeply impatient. They are resorting to these measures to intimidate during the elections and threatening the candidates who are contesting in panchayat elections with the support of tdp.