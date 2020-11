ఆ ఆడియో నాదికాదు .. అదంతా మార్ఫింగ్.. వారివెనుక ఓ నేత .. ఎమ్మెల్యే ఉండవల్లి శ్రీదేవి

English summary

Sridevi said that the voice in the audio released by Sandeep was not hers and that she had never spoken to Sandeep like that. She suggested giving it to the police if the voice in the audio was her own. Sridevi is incensed that was a marphing audio deliberately changing her voice and damaging her reputation. Sridevi says she will complain to the party leadership that there is a leader behind them both.