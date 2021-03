గుంటూరు జిల్లాలో వింతపురుగుల భయం .. కాపాడాలని అధికారులకు గ్రామస్తుల వినతులు, రీజన్ ఇదే !!

English summary

The villagers of Vipperla Palli, Annavarappadu, Veeratam and Subbayya Palli in the Rompicharla Mandal of Guntur district are facingproblems with strange insects . Once the strange worm lands, it crawls on the body and for four days people suffers with rashes, itching, inflammation to the villagers. Authorities are appealing for protection from worms that have never been seen before.