కోవిడ్ ఆస్పత్రికి భారీ విరాళం ఇచ్చిన బాలకృష్ణ .. హిందూపురం ప్రజల ఆరోగ్య రక్షణ కోసం బాలయ్య ఔదార్యం

Hindupuram MLA, movie star Nandamuri Balakrishna is expressing his great mind that I am also for the people in Corona difficult times. Balakrishna, who is trying to reach out to the people as the Hindupuram MLA, expressed his great heart by donating a whopping Rs 55 lakh to the Covid Care Center at the Government Covid Hospital in his constituency. Balakrishna had earlier donated ventilators to Hindupuram govt hospital.