The GHMC officials have raided several pubs and seized 10 pubs for not adhering to the prescribed fire safety norms and operating without trade licence, parking and others. Among these were also operated in residential colonies. As many as 12 bars are following the fire safety norms and has a trade license out of the total 48 pubs, said Khairatabad zone commissioner Ali Faruqui. They further said that the pubs that are not focussing on the norms will be seized."Most of the bars are falling shortfall of fire escape stairs, fire alarms and fire extinguishing equipment," the official said.The 10 seized were Le Vantage Cafe Bar, Farzi Cafe, Juri Cafe & Bar, Absorb — The Boutique Bar and TOT Nightclub in Jubilee Hills and Zehn On 10 in Banjara Hills etc ."The pubs which have not adhered to the safety norms were issued notices three months ago and those which did nothing even after the notices were seized," the official added.