పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ టార్గెట్ గా.. ఏపీలో పనికి రాని వ్యక్తితో గ్రేటర్ రాజకీయాలా .. బాల్క సుమన్ ఫైర్

English summary

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan was doing in politics in the Greater Hyderabad elections in support of the BJP, Balka Suman criticised that Pawan Kalyan had contested two seats in the AP, he would not have won a single seat and that the Janasena party was limited to just one seat in the state. Balka Suman countered that bjp is doing politics in Hyderabad with a person who is useless in the neighboring state.