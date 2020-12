Bigg Boss Telugu 4 షాకింగ్ -చరిత్రలోనే అత్యధిక టీఆర్పీతో నేషనల్ రికార్డు: నాగ్ ప్రకటన

English summary

Nagarjuna Akkineni hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 4’s finale episode has set highest TRP (Television rating point) ever. The finale episode of the fourth season breaks TRP records of previous three seasons. Yes, you read that ride! The finale episode that saw Abijeet as the winner of the season has recorded 21.7 TVR, which is said to be the highest viewership across any Bigg Boss in India. The first, second and third seasons' finale had garnered TRPs of 14.13, 15.05 and 18.29 respectively.