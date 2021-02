తెలంగాణా రాష్ట్రంలో బర్డ్ ఫ్లూ భయం .. వికారాబాద్ జిల్లాలో కాకులు,కోళ్ళు మృతి

English summary

At a time when bird flu is spreading across the country .. the developments in Vikarabad are now disturbing .. Vikarabad district Dharur zone Dornal Locals say crows, chickens and hens have been dying in the village from two,three days. With this .. the fear of bird flu is confusing the people once again. However, clarity is needed on the cause of death of crows and hens. It appears that the officers who examined the dead birds in that village collected samples.