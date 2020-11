పేద ముస్లింలకు ఓవైసీ చుక్కలు - కేసీఆర్ భారీ దోపిడీ -ఇవిగో సాక్ష్యాలు -కేంద్ర మంత్రి సంచలనం

English summary

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that TRS and AIMIM were indulging in lakh-crore corruption and challenged that BJP will strive for 'AIMIM-muft Hyderabad' at a press conference in Hyderabad. Prakash Javadekar on sunday also released a booklet called 'chargesheet' on the alleged failures of TRS and AIMIM led GHMC administrations.