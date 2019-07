యాదాద్రిలో కేసీఆర్ మహా సుదర్శన యాగం .. యాగ నిర్వహణ పై చినజీయర్ తో చర్చ

English summary

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has decided to organise Maha Sudarshana yagam at Yadadri soon. Chief minister met Chinna Jiyar Swamy regarding the arrangements for the yagam. It was decided in the meeting that the yagam would be taken up in an area of 100 acres and with 1048 yagna kundams. There would be 3,000 Ruthviks and another 3,000 members as their helpers. It was decided to call Governors, chief ministers of other states and Union Ministers and Vaishnav peetham heads, also from Badrinath, Srirangam, Jagannath and Tirupati. Since lakhs of people would be visiting the yagam there would be massive arrangements at the yagashala.