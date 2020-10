హోం మంత్రి ఇంటిని ముట్టడించిన కాంగ్రెస్.. మినిస్టర్ క్వార్టర్స్ వద్ద ఉద్రిక్తత

English summary

The Telangana Congress party has taken up the issue of rape and murders in the state. As part of that today Congress party activists aggitation at the ministers quarters. Congress party leaders and activists chanted slogans on a large scale to protest the ongoing rapes and murders in the state. Moinabad girl rape incident, Khammam girl rape incident raised concerns. They expressed concern that such atrocities were on the rise due to the incompetence of the government.