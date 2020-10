వజ్రాభరణాలకు వెండి పూత.. ఎయిర్ పోర్ట్ కార్గో ద్వారా 6.6 కోట్ల విలువ చేసే పార్సిల్ .. ఇదో కొత్త దందా

English summary

Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) seized 21 kgs of gold and diamonds from cargo. The seized gold was being without documents to Mumbai from the cargo Shamshabad here. Based on specific intelligence that certain foreign origin gold bars without proper documentation are being clandestinely moved from Hyderabad to Mumbai and Jaipur via Indigo flight, officers of Hyderabad Customs conducted a thorough verification of suspected consignments.