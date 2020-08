In a record time Hyd traffic police ensured Organs Ambulance reaching KIMS Hospital from Airport in 24 minutes. Our best wishes to the patient. Kudos to the entire team of traffic officers for making this happen at such a short notice. Do give a smile to the traffic officers. pic.twitter.com/qArfrloiVs

The lungs of a young brain-dead donor were airlifted in the early hours of Monday from Kolkata and donated to a patient in to Hyderabad. The recipient, who was suffering from lung disease, was dependent on oxygen supply and was undergoing treatment at the KIMS Hospitals in Hyderabad.