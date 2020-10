అరే తాహిర్.. కారుతోపాటు కొట్టుకుపోతావ్ - హైదరాబాద్ భయానక వీడియోలు - దేవుడా ఏంటీ శిక్ష?

Most lakes have water hyacinth in more than 80pc area. When the weeding out doesn’t happen it poses a lot of problems including breaching of lake walls. The breach at Gurram Cheruvu resulted in heavy water flow into Baba Nagar! #HyderabadFloods #HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/6c36ujUFwt

English summary

Streets submerged in flood water, vehicles being swept away in strong currents were among the several frightening scenes witnessed in Hyderabad as heavy overnight rain devastated parts of the city and adjoining areas. DGP Mahender Reddy said police officials should be vigilant upto 21st october in the wake of heavy rains in several parts of the state.