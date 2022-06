#Accident in #Karnataka: At least 4 passengers were charred to death after a #bus collided with a tempo and fell off a bridge at #Kamalapur near #Kalaburagi. The bus, which caught #fire, was going from #Goa to #Hyderabad. More than 20 injured.

TOIBengaluru TOIHyderabad pic.twitter.com/iEVttLDWLc