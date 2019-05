ఖజానా ఖాళీ అయ్యిందా ... తెలంగాణా ఆర్ధిక పరిస్థితి మరీ ఇంత దారుణంగా తయారైందా ?

English summary

Telangana State is the richest province earlier , but now Telangana State is in financial crisis .According to the current information, the total amount of pending bills in all departments of government is Rs 22400 crores. These include irrigation bills up to Rs 10,000 crores.The income is less and the expendature is too high that Telangana State is a surplus budget state but now become a deficit budget state and has begun it's journey towards debt. Even if Telangana Sarkar is still not realise what is happening , there is no exaggeration in saying that the state will be in a worse situation in the coming days.