కరోనా ఉధృతి ఉన్నా సరే .. ఒకే చోట గుంపులుగా .. అప్పుడు కుంభమేళా, ఇప్పుడు రంజాన్ ప్రార్ధనలు

English summary

Videos have emerged on social media showing a huge gathering in Hyderabad for Friday prayers amid the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that's sweeping across the country. A couple of hours after the gathering at Hyderabad's Mecca Masjid, near the famous monument Charminar, for prayers on the last Friday of the Ramzan month for Muslims came an order of the Telangana government banning large gatherings to minimise Covid risks.