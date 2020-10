హైదరాబాద్ వరదలు.. మంత్రి సబితా ఇంద్రారెడ్డికి చేదు అనుభవం.. నిలదీసిన కార్పొరేటర్లు

English summary

A bitter experience to Minister Sabita Indrareddy . Education Minister Sabita Indrareddy visited the flood-affected colonies of Nadar Gul, Almas Guda, Kurmal Guda and Badangpet in Rangareddy district's Maheshwaram constituency. However, Sabita Indra Reddy was questioned by the local corporators under the Badang Pet Municipal Corporation.