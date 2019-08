పోలీస్ స్టేషన్లకు డిజిటల్ రూపం.. ఫిర్యాదు చేయడం ఇక ఈజీ..!

English summary

It is common for the police to say that when crimes are committed it is not within our reach. This is because under the law, the police in the same jurisdiction have to investigate the extent of the crime. DGP Mahender Reddy's appearance on such complaints seems to have opened the door for a new idea. Technology has made it possible to track the addresses of police stations on smartphones. Geo Fencing will be set up for Police Stations and will be integrated with Police Official App Hack - Eye.