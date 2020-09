చివరి గుడిసెకూ ఫలాలు - కొత్త చట్టాలతో పేదలకు బాధ కలగొద్దు: సీఎం కేసీఆర్

English summary

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has made it clear that the Telangana State government’s aim was to ensure that the poor should not suffer due to the implementation of the new Acts and the fruits of the Acts should reach the poor and the last mile. The CM reiterated that public representatives and officials should work 24x7 hours for the implementation of the new Acts, which were people centric and were brought in for the welfare of people. CM held a review meeting on Thursday at Pragathi Bhavan with public representatives from the municipal areas and Mayors.