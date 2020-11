భారత్ బయోటెక్ లో కరోనా వ్యాక్సిన్ పురోగతి సమీక్షించిన ప్రధాని మోడీ .. ఇది గొప్ప ప్రేరణ అన్న సంస్థ

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visted Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad to review coronavirus vaccine development work. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is undergoing phase-3 trials.PM Narendra Modi, who tweeted about his visit to the Bharat Biotech facility, said he was briefed about the progress on the Covid-19 vaccine.PM Modi also said that the team at Bharat Biotech facility is working closely working with ICMR to "facilitate speedy progress" of the coronavirus vaccine.