ఎస్సీ, ఎస్టీ అట్రాసిటీ కేసులో మోజో టీవీ మాజీ సిఈఓ రేవతి అరెస్ట్

English summary

The Banjara Hills police have taken former Mojo TV news channel CEO Revathi into their custody from her house under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and shifted to the Police Station. It is likely that she may be arrested and will be sent for remand. In the earlier notice, former CEO Revathi was asked to appear before the investigating officer, but she did not turn up. The case was registered against her based on a complaint lodged by a person Hamara Prasad who faced humiliation during a discussion in the Mozo TV studio. Dalit leader Prasad has alleged that he was humiliated in the studio and further alleged that he was attacked.