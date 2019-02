షాకింగ్ .. ఆ మహిళా ఎమ్మెల్యే కన్నీళ్లు ... ఆనంద భాష్పాలా, టీఆర్ఎస్ ప్రభుత్వానికి శుభ సూచకాలా ?

English summary

Tears of a lady member of Telangana state assembly lead to a hot discussion in the state. yesterday 10 ministers to have taken oath in the swearing-in ceremony at Raj Bhavan. As the new ministers taken oath of office and secrecy, senior lady MLA got emotional and went to drop tears. one spokesman of TRS party commented about the reason is happiness about the cabinet expansion. But the political analysts are saying that the reason behind those tears is a disappointment. From the beginning no lady minister in Telangana cabinet. but now also CM KCR not given a chance to lady MLAs as Minister in this cabinet expansion.